WATCH: Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with on-field umpires after debatable LBW decision

Kohli seemed to demand an explanation from the umpires for the decision.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was spotted having a heated chat with the on-field umpires after a debatable lbw decision.

The incident happened on the second over of DC's chase after they had just lost opener David Warner off Swapnil Singh's bowling.

After RCB skipper Faf du Plessis handed over Mohammed Siraj the ball for the second over, the star pacer took DC's in-form youngster Abhishek Porel by surprise with a magnificent yorker that struck the batter straight on his toes.

Although the RCB players strongly appealed, the on-field umpire ruled in favour of the visiting team, declaring the batter not out.

Despite the initial decision, Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to review the call by referring it to the third umpire.

Following a thorough examination of the replay footage from various angles, the TV umpire upheld the original decision made by the on-field official.

However, Kohli and Faf du Plessis were visibly discontent with the decision and sought clarification from the umpire amidst the intensity of the moment.

However, Porel failed to make the most of the chance, succumbing to Yash Dayal's delivery in the third over.

In pursuit of 188, the Capitals found themselves struggling early at 28 for three after just 2.4 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 131 for 8 in 16.2 overs with Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar currently at the crease.

It is a must-win clash for RCB who are currently placed at seventh place with 10 points from 12 games. On the other hand, DC have 12 points from as many games and are currently in fifth place.

