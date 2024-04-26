'Rather have someone younger': Yuvraj Singh unsure of senior RCB star's place in India squad for T20 World Cup

He's performance has been one of the highlights in an otherwise lacklustre campaign from RCB.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is the next big ICC event on the calendar and will start shortly after the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Scheduled to take place in June in West Indies and USA, the marquee event will give India another chance to break their jinx and win an ICC title.

Rohit Sharma and Co came extremely close last year in the ODI World Cup but faced heartbreak after a loss in the final against Australia.

The Indian management will thus be extremely particular with selecting the squad for the marquee event as they hope to win the long-elusive title since their last Champions Trophy win in 2013.

Speaking about the potential choices, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sounded sceptical about the selection of a certain senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star.

Yuvraj Singh says Dinesh Karthik's selection is conditional

RCB's Dinesh Karthik, who is currently the oldest Indian active cricketer has recently been making some noise in the IPL 2024 with his finishing abilities which has now sparked speculations about his selection.

Echoing on the same lines, Yuvi emphasized that if Karthik is not going to be a part of the playing XI, there is little point in selecting him for the squad.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner said,

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on, he didn't get to play. If DK is not in your XI, I don't think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and both guys are in great form; and obviously, they are younger. I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference."

