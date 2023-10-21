IPL chairman confirms IPL 2024 will be played in India

Arun Dhumal also revealed that the IPL 2024 schedule will be disclosed subsequent to the election dates.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the 2024 Indian Premier League will be conducted in India even though it coincides with the upcoming general elections. The 17th edition of the IPL is slated to proceed as planned from March to May, running concurrently with the Assembly Elections to select the next Prime Minister of India. Dhumal affirmed this to Jagran News, also noting that the IPL schedule will be disclosed subsequent to the election dates.

Given the increased demand for police personnel on election dates across various districts, cities may encounter challenges in providing security for the IPL if the schedules coincide with the voting process. This issue arose in 2019 when the IPL schedule aligned with the election dates, resulting in centers holding games either after the state's voting had concluded or before it commenced.

Dhumal said, “The IPL will be held in India next year. We will need time to make the schedule because it will be made after the Election Committee announces the dates of the general elections. We will have to see when the different states have their elections and will make the schedule accordingly. We will need to wait and will need to work with the government.”

IPL has coincided with elections thrice before

The IPL has previously intersected with the Assembly Elections on three occasions - in 2009, 2014, and 2019. In 2009, the entire tournament took place in South Africa, marking one of only two instances when the IPL was held outside India for the entire edition.

In 2014, the initial 20 games of the competition were staged in the UAE before being relocated to India in May.

ALSO READ: "Unko bahar bithaiye": Harbhajan Singh proposes India's best combination for NZ clash

Five years later, the IPL successfully hosted the entire tournament in India for the first time, even though it coincided with the country's elections.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube