Gautam Gambhir names forgotten KKR player as greatest team-man he has played with

Two-time IPL winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gautam Gambhir has once again joined forces with the franchise ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Since 2014, KKR has not tasted victory and Gambhir has a task cut out for himself to help the franchise reclaim their former glory.

Following KKR's recent setbacks with seventh-place finishes in the last two seasons, Gambhir's return is anticipated to infuse renewed vigour and discipline into the squad.

Gambhir has a reputation for revitalising struggling teams as he did with KKR during his captaincy stint.

Taking over the leadership reins in IPL 2011 following the team's lacklustre performances in the initial editions of the league, Gambhir guided them to the knockout stages in his first year as captain. Subsequently, between 2012 and 2014, KKR clinched two IPL titles under his leadership.

Gautam Gambhir names greatest 'team-man' he has played with

Ahead of IPL 2024, Gambhir, who joined as a mentor spoke to the media and picked a forgotten KKR star as the ‘greatest team man' he has ever played with.

Gambhir revealed, “When I talk about selflessness, I have never said this in 42 years of my career, and I wanted to say this. The greatest team man I have ever played with, the most selfless human being, someone I can take a bullet for, someone who I can trust for life, and I can tell you this because in 2011, for my first game as a KKR captain, we only had four overseas players available, and this man had a fabulous 50-over World Cup. We went in that game with only three overseas players, and he was carrying drinks in that game with no disappointment on his face. He taught me selflessness. Ryan ten Doeschate. These are the people who made me the leader."

