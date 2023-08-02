"He was the one to provide an opportunity" - Jitesh Sharma reveals the name of ex-India cricketer for his IPL success

Jitesh showcased his remarkable intent by amassing 234 and 309 runs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively, at an impressive strike rate of 163.64 and 156.06.

One of the standout players for Punjab Kings in recent Indian Premier League editions has been Jitesh Sharma, who has emerged as a true talent in the T20 format. In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Jitesh showcased his remarkable intent by amassing 234 and 309 runs, respectively at an impressive strike rate of 163.64 and 156.06.

Jitesh's journey is truly inspiring, as he initially aspired to join the defence forces but has now made his mark in Indian cricket. At 29 years old, he is being recognized as a white-ball genius.

Despite missing out on the recent Sri Lanka T20 series, Jitesh received a call-up to the Indian team. While he had to step aside for Sanju Samson in the Caribbean, Jitesh remains a strong contender to represent India in the Asian Games 2023 and the Ireland series after being named in the squad.

Jitesh Sharma opens up about missing his spot for the Windies series

In an exclusive interview with OneCricket, Jitesh opened up about his cricketing journey and revealed the name of the Indian cricketer who gave him his first big opportunity. He also discussed his disappointment with missing out on the Indian team selection and his determination to succeed.

"Anil (Kumble) Sir played a great role in this. While I already had been doing well, he was the one to provide an opportunity to me. He saw me in Mumbai Indians and showed great faith in me to be selected for Punjab Kings and represent them."

ALSO READ: 'Being an Indian cricketer is challenging' - Samson on World Cup race after impressive fifty

There is nothing to be disappointed about this. I find positive in the fact that at least I am in the scheme of things. And personally, I am doing everything in my capacity to improve my game and come back into the squad," adde the 29-year-old said on giving up his spot for Sanju Samson for the Windies series,

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.