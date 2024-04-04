Mayank also holds the record for bowling the fastest ball (156.7 kph) this season and the fourth-fastest delivery in overall IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav has already taken the ongoing India Premier League (IPL 2024) by storm with his fiery performances. Mayank's express pace added with his ability to pick up crucial wickets has put him under the spotlight.

In just two matches that he played, the 21-year-old has already picked up six wickets and has climbed to the second spot in the Purple Cap standings.

Mayank also holds the record for bowling the fastest ball (156.7 kph) this season and the fourth-fastest delivery in overall IPL.

His consistency in clocking 150-plus kph deliveries has now gotten fans and critics intrigued about his diet.

Mayank Yadav's mother reveals secret behind his express pace

Speaking in an interview with Aaj Tak, Mayank's mother Mamta Yadav revealed, "Mayank has just turned vegetarian. Earlier, he used to eat non-veg food. He has been eating vegetarian food for the last 2 years. Whatever he has been asking us to make, based on his diet chart, we would make for him. He wouldn't eat anything special, dal, roti, rice, milk, veggies, etc.”

“He said that non-veg food wasn't suiting his body much. He told us about two reasons. First was he started to believe in Lord Krishna, that could be one of the reasons too. We didn't force him to reveal why he quit non-veg food. He said whatever I was doing, was good for his game and his body," she added.

Incidentally, the speedster was drafted into LSG camp in IPL 2022. However, he was forced out of action for that season and the subsequent one owing to a hamstring injury but he has appeared now with great intent in IPL 2024.

