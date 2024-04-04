"I want Virat to...": AB de Villiers suggests tweak that can change RCB's fortunes in IPL 2024

RCB have lost 3 and won 1 match so far in IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) haven't had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign, managing to win just one match in the four games played so far. RCB have lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with their only win coming against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Amidst such a distressful time, the only silver lining for RCB has been star batter Virat Kohli's form. Kohli has delivered with the bat and is currently the Orange Cap leader as well with 203 runs in 4 matches.

Other big players like skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green have failed to perform.

Addressing RCB's current struggles, former RCB star AB de Villiers highlighted how Kohli can start a resurgence in their IPL 2024 campaign.

The Proteas stressed the significance of Kohli's presence in the middle overs and playing a pivotal role in anchoring the team's innings.

AB de Villiers suggests tweak in Virat's batting

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers said, "Hopefully, he (Virat) keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that is ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That is when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that."

ALSO READ: 'He is a little bit like...:' Glenn Maxwell compares Mayank Yadav to former Australia fast bowler

Having been a cornerstone for RCB over the years, he acknowledged RCB's mixed start to the tournament but asserted that the team requires a couple of big wins to find their momentum back and climb the ladder in the IPL standings.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.