'He is a little bit like...:' Glenn Maxwell compares Mayank Yadav to former Australia fast bowler

Mayank Yadav is proving to be the find of this IPL season so far. The young fast bowler has caught the attention of everyone with his raw pace and immaculate control over his lines and lengths. Whenever he comes on to bowl, there is always an eye on the speed gun. Not only he is generating good unimaginable speeds, but he is picking up wickets as well.

He has played just two matches so far but has taken his team Lucknow Super Giants across the line on both the occasions. Mayank recorded the fastest ball of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings when he clocked 155.8 kph. He broke his own record in the next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he bowled a ball clocked at 156.7 kph.

Against RCB, Mayank Yadav produced figures of 3-14 to break the back of opposition's batting line-up on a two-paced Bengaluru pitch. He picked up the big wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar to kill the game. Since then, he has been applauded not only in India, but from various factions across the world.

Glenn Maxwell compares Mayank Yadav to Shaun Tait

“He has some real extra speed that you don’t see a lot.”@Gmaxi_32 was full of praise for Mayank Yadav’s ability to bowl in 150km consistently at only 21.



Watch Around The Wicket on ESPN! 📺 pic.twitter.com/kFcgyzBx5o — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) April 4, 2024

One of the six wickets Mayank Yadav has picked up in this IPL, is of Glenn Maxwell. The big-hitting Australian, while speaking on ESPN's show Around the Wicket, mentioned that he had prepared to face Mayank Yadav but that didn't help as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

"I thought it was really impressive. He hurried on a few of the Punjab batters and I certainly did a little bit of homework before coming up against him. But it's nothing doing homework against someone until you actually see it coming out of the hand and have to try and pick up the length," Maxwell said.

"He bowled me the first one which was just a high bouncer and the wicket that we've been producing at (Bengaluru) has been a little bit two-paced and it sort of came through a bit slower than I thought it was going to. And I was like, ah, that wasn't too bad," he added.

"And then the next one was hard length and skidded on probably faster than I thought it was going to be and as you saw I went to pull thinking that I picked up the length really well and before you know it, it's on you, hitting the shoulder the bat and ballooning up in the air," Maxwell explained his dismissal.

"He has some real extra speed that you don't really see a lot of around world cricket at the moment. You see guys bowl pretty consistently around the 140s (kph) or high 140s. But to have mid-150s consistently in your arsenal is pretty formidable," the 35-year-old lauded Mayank's high speeds.

Glenn Maxwell compared Mayank Yadav to Australia's fast bowling great Shaun Tait. Tait is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers the world of cricket has ever seen. He consistently clocked speeds of over 150 kph and was lethal in his prime.

"It's such a beautiful smooth action. "He (Mayank) sort of glided through the crease really nicely. I think pace-wise, the only one that I can sort of really resemble it to is a little bit like Shaun Tait when he was in his heyday. I think when he was at the peak of his powers it was extremely hard to pick up the extra zip it feels like it has off the wicket. I think that's as close as it probably comes to it," Maxwell stated.

Also read: 'Enjoy the feeling of terrorising batters': South African pacer's advice to Mayank Yadav

Telegram Group Join Now

It will be interesting to see how Mayank Yadav performs in the upcoming matches when he will be up against some of the world's best batters. But his high pace is always going to make him an exciting prospect.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.