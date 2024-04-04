'Enjoy the feeling of terrorising batters': South African pacer's advice to Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav has received Player of the Match awards in both the games he has played in the IPL so far.

LSG speedster Mayank Yadav has taken the IPL 2024 by storm with his eye-catching performances so far. The young fast bowler has only played 2 matches so far and is already seen as a future of Indian bowling. Mayank has consistently clocked speeds north of 150 kmph, which is a rare sight for an Indian fast bowler.

Yadav has not only bowled with good speeds but has been able to maintain immaculate lines and lengths as well, which is a reason for his success so far. In two matches, he has picked up 6 wickets and given away just 41 runs. The young quick has produced figures of 3-27 and 3-14 in these games and has been adjudged Player of the Match in both the matches.

'Enjoy the feeling of terrorising batters': Kagiso Rabada's advice to Mayank Yadav

While speaking to Hindustan Times, South Africa and Punjab Kings fast bowler Kagiso Rabada lauded Mayank Yadav for his exceptional performances so far. Rabada had watched Mayank closely from the dugout in the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings and was impressed with his control.

"It's just raw pace, man,". "He is really sharp, that's obvious. It's a massive weapon. He will always rush the batsman. And he's showing some good control too. He was born with the pace. Pace is not bought in the market. That's his genuine weapon," Rabada said.

Rabada went on to say that the two-bouncers rule is helping and his raw pace is making the difference.

"The two bouncers are helping. He's banging it in on a back of a length. And batters are trying to take him on but ending up hitting it up. It also messes up their footwork. They're not quite getting forward. Unless they come forward, they'll find it hard to get on top of him. Raw pace goes a long way. Teams will have to plan carefully against him," the South African speedster added.

Mayank Yadav has picked up all of the wickets with his raw pace and control over his lines and lengths. When asked if this was a cause of concern that he hasn't bowled any yorker or a slower ball till now, Rabada replied, "Nyah!. Mayank can think of all that but what he must do is keep bowling fast. Enjoy the feeling of terrorising batters."

"There will come a stage where you get found out. You're gonna have bad days, it's inevitable. It's about learning how to bounce back. Only through your learning, you'll understand what else you might need. Mayank doesn't need to change the working formula. It's about having the right balance of trying to be a step ahead and not to improvise too much, because then you might create demons in your head," Rabada advised.

Also read: Steve Smith suggests ways to counter LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav

Mayank was even better in his second match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar to break the back of RCB's batting. The ball to Cameron Green was a dream ball as it was bowled at 146 kmph on a length outside off and went on to clip the top of off-stump.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.