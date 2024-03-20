"They dislocated shoulders": Sanju Samson reveals Rajasthan Royals batter who sent support staff to hospital

Heaping praises on the youngster for spending the most time in the nets, Samson took a cheeky jibe.

In a recent revelation, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson named a teammate whose batting has been life-threatening for the support staff around him. Samson further revealed that the support staff who would do throw-downs in the net session had incurred injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.

Such is the power of youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has witnessed a meteoric rise ever since his foray. Heaping praises on the youngster for spending the most time in the nets, Samson took a cheeky jibe at his IPL teammate saying, "Staff gets injured by Jaiswal”.

Speaking on Star Sports, Samson recalled, “Jaiswal has to be pulled out of nets for the last 3-4 years.”

Sanju Samson narrates how Jaiswal was a hazard for staff members

He added, “We have four Sardar ji’s in our practice camp. One is called Cut, Pull, Flick, and Drive. The guy called “Cut” only balls and cut balls to practice the guy called Pull only bowls pull to practice. So same for the other guys. They dislocated their shoulders because of Jaiswal last season. They were in the hospital and they made a comeback. I think instead of players, the staff gets injured because of Jaiswal."

After coming close to winning it in IPL 2022 only to finish as runners-up, the franchise had a disappointing last season, finishing just outside the Top 4 at fifth. They will be hoping to turn around their fortunes

RR have bolstered their squad by trading in Avesh Khan from the Lucknow Super Giants and acquiring five other players, including Rovman Powell (INR 7.40 crore) and Shubham Dubey (INR 5.80 crore) at last December's auction in Dubai.

