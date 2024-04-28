WATCH: Umpiring under scrutiny again after CSK gets awarded controversial wide

The lack of convictions in umpiring calls once again became the question of the hour.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the umpiring once again came under scrutiny for a controversial decision.

During CSK's innings when Shivam Dube was at the crease, the left-hander decided to challenge the on-field umpire's decision of not giving a wide ball for height. On checking replays, the TV umpire overturned the decision and declared it a wide ball.

What surprised fans was the ball did not travel above the batter's head but rather beside his helmet. The lack of convictions in umpiring calls once again became the question of the hour as the fans flooded social media with their criticisms.

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a captain's knock to propel CSK's score past 200

Speaking about the match, Shivam Dube continued his sublime form this season with a quickfire knock of 39 off 20 balls. However, the star of the show was CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who once again led played a captain's knock and led the team from the front.

Just days after Gaikwad hit a century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he nearly registered a consecutive one but lost his wicket just two runs shy, departing for a crafty 98 off 54 balls.

New Zealand big-hitter Dary Mitchell also slammed a half-century as CSK posted a towering score of 212 for 3 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, SRH's score currently stands at 85 for 5 in 10.5 overs with Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

The result will be extremely crucial in deciding how the race for the playoffs shapes up. SRH are currently placed third with five from eight games while CSK has four wins and occupy the sixth spot.

