'It shaped me from a leadership perspective:' Former CSK player about spending time with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains the game has ever seen. He has won probably every title in his playing career, both in international cricket and in IPL. In IPL, he has won five titles for Chennai Super Kings, which is the joint-most for the no. of trophies with Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has also played a huge role in shaping the careers of many players. The players who work or have already worked with him often laud him for his intelligence and ability to read the game. With just few days left for another IPL season to start, Dhoni will be looking to win his sixth IPL trophy.

Faf du Plessis credits time spent with MS Dhoni for his leadership skills

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has credited the years spent at CSK for his development as a leader. While speaking to Star Sports, Du Plessis revealed the respect he has for Dhoni despite the latter being the opposition captain.

"He is the greatest captain ever. I am so lucky I got to spend time with him for so many years. I think my years at Chennai were probably the biggest thing in my career & shaped me from a leadership perspective. When I see him, it's like a big brother. You want to beat him but you don't want to beat him because there's so much respect," Du Plessis said.

Faf du Plessis also lauded Glenn Maxwell's form and the skills he possesses. Maxwell and Du Plessis were involved in several important partnerships last season.

"I think we never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell before the IPL. But with RCB, I think he has really found consistency. Last year batting with him made batting so easier for me because he is so destructive against the spinners. He has had a really good run in international cricket as well. Hoping that form continues," Du Plessis added.

Faf du Plessis joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 after playing for Chennai Super Kings.for a decade under MS Dhoni. Du Plessis is the current captain of RCB. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22 at Chepauk.

