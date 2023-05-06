'He has got more years left' - Ex-Aussie allrounder backs Delhi Capitals player to continue playing

This Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been about the comebacks of the veteran Indian players, who were assumed to be done in this format.

All the teams who invested in the senior players are now reaping the rewards in IPL 2023.

This Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been about the comebacks of the veteran Indian players, who were assumed to be done in this format. The experienced players have lit up the tournament and again proved there is no substitute for the match experience in the sport.

All the teams who invested in the senior players are now reaping the rewards in IPL 2023. Experts from all around the world have also appreciated the team management and players for showing their trust in the seasoned campaigners.

The Delhi Capitals pacer, Ishant Sharma, is one of those players who has made a remarkable comeback this season. Ever since Ishant started bowling for DC mid-season this year, he has only kept getting better, which has also helped the team greatly.

In the four innings, Ishant has 6 wickets at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 14 in IPL 2023 so far. The lanky pacer has also conceded runs at a mere economy rate of 6.50 in the 14 overs he has bowled.

Former Aussie all-rounder praises the pacer, Ishant Sharma

James Hopes, the current fast bowling coach of DC and former Aussie all-rounder, has heaped praise on the veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. Hopes exclaimed that Ishant Sharma has been “really good”.

“He has been really good for us, and it is nice to have a senior head in the field. Both he and Khaleel, the first time we put them in the attack, and they both move the new ball, which is what we want. He has got more years left in the IPL,” stated Hopes.

Ishant Sharma has developed a few variations, including a lethal knuckle delivery, which has fetched him wickets. Moreover, his lines and lengths have also been precise, as Ishant has bowled accurately.

Later talking about the Delhi Capitals team, Hopes stated that the players are getting confidence with each win.

“We have won three out of the last four, and we have won a couple of games that we had no right to win. So, the boys are getting the confidence, and even if we lose the next couple of games the boys are playing in the best T20 tournament. We keep preparing. We keep pushing to finish the season strongly.”