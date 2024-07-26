'We were together' - Jasprit Bumrah quashes false rumours around Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya captaincy saga

Mumbai Indians’ campaign in IPL 2024 was laced with unending drama, and a new rumour popped out almost every day.

Mumbai Indians’ campaign in IPL 2024 was laced with unending drama, and a new rumour popped out almost every day. The five-time champions traded Hardik Pandya back ahead of the season and named him their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, which obviously didn’t sit well with Rohit fans and die-hard MI supporters.

The change in leadership could have been handled better by the owners, and things transpired quickly for everyone, leading to a backlash against Hardik. There were talks about the unhealthy environment inside the dressing room and groupings within a specific set of players.

Finally, Jasprit Bumrah has opined on the incident on Indian Express Adda, revealing the team was always with Hardik, even though the outside noise was harsh.

“We as a team do not encourage that. We as a team were with him. We were talking to him. His family will always be there. Certain things are beyond your control. That narrative also changed when we won the World Cup. You cannot take it seriously.”

We were together and trying to help Hardik: Jasprit Bumrah

Building his point, Jasprit Bumrah added they can not leave a person behind as a team and that he has played ample cricket with Hardik Pandya. He revealed the team supported Hardik whenever required throughout the season.

“We, as a team, cannot leave a man behind. We are there for each other. We are trying to help each other. I have played a lot of cricket with Hardik but it might be a youngster. It is us against the world. You do not want to introduce too much. We were together and trying to help him if he needed it.”

Hardik has endured a rough year personally and professionally, and MI fans made life impossible for him at every step. He has always shut the noise with his performances, and while his IPL returns weren’t productive this season, his brilliance in Indian colours earned him that lost respect among fans.

As Bumrah pointed out, a cricketer, or any sportsperson, for that matter, can’t escape criticism, especially when a sport is as popular as cricket. Maybe a better team performance from Mumbai Indians would have eased Hardik’s IPL 2024 term, but he must have learnt newer things and will hope to win hearts in blue and gold as well.

