Mumbai Indians star ruled out of Test series with a side strain

A Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer, who sustained a low-grade left side strain, has been ruled out. He was injured while featuring in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 and was out of the tournament straight away.

Gerald Coetzee won’t feature for South Africa in the two-match Test series against the West Indies next month. While playing for Texas Super Kings (TSK) against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in MLC 2024, Coetzee got injured and returned home immediately.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team worked with him, and Coetzee was initially supposed to get fit in time for the away series. However, he couldn’t recover, and the medical team of CSA declared him unfit, which meant he wouldn’t travel with the rest of the squad, missing a vital series for the Rainbow Nation.

Lately, Coetzee has been subjected to numerous injuries, which have derailed his career abruptly, especially in red-ball cricket. Another setback comes at the worst possible time, for he could have been a more than handy option against the Caribbean.

Migael Pretorius replaces Gerald Coetzee in South Africa’s squad

Migael Pretorius has replaced Gerald Coetzee in South Africa’s Test squad. He is yet to make his international debut but has vast experience bowling in various red-ball formats.

Pretorius has 188 wickets at an average of 27.50 in 64 First Class games, including six five-wicket hauls. His recent form has also been quite good, snaring 23 wickets at an average of 39.43 with the help of a five-wicket haul in eight outings in the ongoing County Championship.

Proteas Men’s fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s two-match Test series against West Indies due to a left side strain.



The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket earlier this month. He then… pic.twitter.com/tLM96f4gAB — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 25, 2024

Previously, Pretorius was included in the Test series against Sri Lanka in 2020, but a shoulder injury took away his chances of debuting for his national team. There is a high possibility of him marking off his international career against the West Indies next month due to an unfortunate injury to Gerald Coetzee.

The two-match Test series will begin on Wednesday (August 7) in Port of Spain before the caravan moves to Guyana for the second and final Test match. South Africa will also play three T20Is after the Test series.

