Mumbai Indians pacer injured; one-month recovery period likely

One of the Mumbai Indians (MI) stars has sustained a low-grade left side strain, which will keep him out of action for some time now. The player’s participation is in doubt in the crucial international assignments pending next month.

The concerned star is the fiery fast bowler from South Africa, Gerald Coetzee, who endured a left abdominal strain while featuring for Texas Super Kings (TSK) in their opening game in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LSKR). While Coetzee completed his four-over spell, conceding 28 runs and picking a wicket, in the fixture, Dwayne Bravo replaced him in the subsequent one due to the injury.

“Pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the 2024 edition of Cognizant Major League Cricket. He sustained a low grade left side strain during Texas Super Kings’ match against Los Angeles Knight Riders on the 5th of July. The Super Kings wish him well as he recovers and prepares for his international commitments with South Africa.” read the official statement from TSK.

Dwayne Bravo replaced him in the second game against Washington Freedom, which ended in a no result due to incessant rain. Coetzee will now return home to regain full fitness.

Cricket South Africa to monitor Gerald Coetzee’s progress

A few reports suggest Cricket South Africa will monitor the progress of Gerald Coetzee, who is part of South Africa’s Test squad for the West Indies tour. Coetzee has a month to recover since the West Indies series starts in August.

Coetzee has slowly become an all-format pacer for South Africa and travels with them on every tour. Apart from the Test series, he might also feature in the three-match T20I series on the same tour against West Indies.

Hence, Coetzee’s fitness is vital for South Africa’s chances. He was also part of the T20 World Cup squad, where the Proteas reached the final before losing to India, even though he didn’t feature in any game.

It will also be a massive loss for the Texas Super Kings since Coetzee was among their most premium pacers. They are yet to name a replacement.

