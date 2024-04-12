'There's no ego in this format:' Jasprit Bumrah's speech draws applause on social media after his match-winning five-wicket haul against RCB

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has marked his second five wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah has been renowned for working on his variations and trapping the batters while dominating his spell.

In Mumbai Indians recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, Bumrah yet again delivered a magnificent spell for his team. The pacer kicked off his spell by dismissing the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for three runs in his first over.

Followed by the scalps of team’s skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the middle overs, Bumrah later dismissed Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak in the death overs.

Restricting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 196 runs, Mumbai Indians changed the target within 15.3 overs to win the match by seven wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah Reflects on his Five Wicket Haul and Introducing Variations in Bowling

In the post match presentation, Bumrah shed light on the importance of introducing variations in one’s bowling and Researching against the batters. The Indian pacer also elaborated on how he works on himself after having a tough day on the field.

Bumrah said, “In this format, it's anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you need to have different skills. Can't be a one-trick pony. Everyone is doing research and data. Have trained to have different skills. Bowling is tough because you will have to take a beating, you will have to have bad days to learn from it. Whenever I've had bad days, I've watched videos the next day to see what didn't work, why it didn't work.”

The pacer discussed The lack of scope for ego in the T20 format considering the bowlers get the beating on the field and the nets. He emphasizes on the importance of not showing all the tricks in one day and changing the pace if required.

“You bowl to batters in the nets who hit big sixes, find out how you react to pressure. And when you're in the middle facing the same pressure, you'll have answers. I do my research and see where the batter is strong. Sometimes the wicket is sticky, you don't always need to bowl the yorker. You can use the bouncer, you can use the slower ball. You don't need to use all the tricks in one day. There's no ego in this format. Even if you can bowl 145kph, if the wicket demands slower balls then you'll have to bowl slower balls”, Bumrah concluded.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match of IPL 2024 against their archrivals Chennai Super Kings on 14th April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.