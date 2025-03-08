News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians Superstar To Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 8, 2025

Mumbai Indians Superstar To Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The five-time champions will begin their IPL campaign on March 23 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians Superstar To Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2025

According to TOI, Jasprit Bumrah might take more time to return to competitive cricket. He could miss the first one or two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and may join the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp only in April.

Bumrah is recovering at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after missing the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury.

As per the sources, his medical reports are fine and he has started bowling again at the centre. The recovery process suggests that he will likely be fit for competitive cricket only by the first week of April, making it impossible for him to play in the initial phase of the tournament.

“Bumrah’s medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he’ll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket,” a BCCI source told TOI.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss initial matches

If Bumrah remains unavailable for two weeks, he is expected to miss at least three to four matches for Mumbai Indians. He has yet to bowl at full intensity, as the medical team is following a structured rehabilitation plan. They will gradually increase his bowling workload and intensity before making a decision on his return. The key factor in his clearance will be whether he can bowl at full effort for multiple days without experiencing discomfort.

“It’s standard operating procedure. The medical team will gradually build up his workload and intensity. Unless he is able to bowl full tilt without any discomfort for some days, the medical team is unlikely to clear him,” the source said.

The five-time champions will begin their IPL campaign on March 23 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

After Dwayne Bravo, KKR Appoint Another Former West Indies Player As Assistant Coach For IPL 2025

9:23 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Announce Former Rajasthan Royals All-rounder as Replacement for Injured Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

He has also played for MI's SA20 franchise.
6:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

4:24 pm
Sagar Paul
RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026

‘RCB Need Him’: Pakistan Star Set to be Eligible to Play IPL 2026, Could Be Part of Mini Auction

Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008 due to political tensions with India.
8:54 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on March 23, followed by a match against RCB on March 28, both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk
8:41 pm
Sagar Paul
Newly recruited Mumbai Indians (MI) batter, Bevon Jacobs, hit a magnificent ton in the Plunket Shield fixture against Central Districts.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Young Sensation Hits His Maiden First Class Century Ahead of IPL 2025

He ended as the leading run-scorer for his team in this innings, accumulating 37.29% of total runs alone.
8:59 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy