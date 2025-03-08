Mumbai Indians Superstar To Miss First Two Weeks of IPL 2025

The five-time champions will begin their IPL campaign on March 23 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

According to TOI, Jasprit Bumrah might take more time to return to competitive cricket. He could miss the first one or two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and may join the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp only in April.

Bumrah is recovering at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after missing the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury.

As per the sources, his medical reports are fine and he has started bowling again at the centre. The recovery process suggests that he will likely be fit for competitive cricket only by the first week of April, making it impossible for him to play in the initial phase of the tournament.

“Bumrah’s medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he’ll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss initial matches

If Bumrah remains unavailable for two weeks, he is expected to miss at least three to four matches for Mumbai Indians. He has yet to bowl at full intensity, as the medical team is following a structured rehabilitation plan. They will gradually increase his bowling workload and intensity before making a decision on his return. The key factor in his clearance will be whether he can bowl at full effort for multiple days without experiencing discomfort.

“It’s standard operating procedure. The medical team will gradually build up his workload and intensity. Unless he is able to bowl full tilt without any discomfort for some days, the medical team is unlikely to clear him,” the source said.

