'Shame on you:' Jofra Archer lashes out at reporter on social media for publishing report without his consent

The prominent England seamer went after a report where the details of his latest injury and rehab were allegedly put forward without his "consent".

Jofra Archer stood fuming at a reporter for publishing an article based on the details of his latest elbow injury "without knowing the facts" and not taking the player's "consent" to put forward the information. The England and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer took to Twitter on Wednesday (April 26) and noted down his displeasure at a report issued with details of his injury and rehab process.

The report was notably published on Tuesday (April 25) in UK-based 'The Telegraph' where the publication claimed that Archer went through a "minor procedure" for rehab on his right elbow during his brief lay-off for MI in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

It's the same elbow for which the tall seamer has faced a recurring issue over the past two years, missing the game for nearly two years after two different surgeries, which left England understrength for the two consecutive English summers, an away Ashes and the men's T20 World Cup.

Making his international comeback earlier this year, Jofra Archer also turned out in the first game of IPL 2023 for MI. But subsequently missed the next four league-stage encounters with a niggle on his elbow. He did make an appearance in MI's following game versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but again got sidelined for the away game on Tuesday versus the Gujarat Titans (GT), with skipper Rohit Sharma confirming that Archer was "not well".

Injury report without 'consent' leaves Jofra Archer fuming

In his tweet, Jofra Archer said the publication that reported his injury did so without taking his "consent" and that the information inside is devoid of real "facts" of the procedure.

The pacer also threw mud on 'The Telegraph' report's writer, in this case, Will Macpherson, and accused him and the leading English newspaper of trying to catch cheap limelight.

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023



In the report published by 'The Telegraph', it was claimed that Archer went to Belgium during his MI layoff for a "minor surgical procedure" on his elbow. There were further details claimed on the name of the surgeon concerned and the whereabouts of the entire process.

The report has not gone down well with the pacer, who took to the public platform to express his dismay at the journalist and the publication, stating it's a report published without taking him into confidence.

Notably, however, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did separately confirm to ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday that Archer indeed visited Belgium a "few weeks ago" to see his specialist as he continues to try and overcome the persistent elbow problem.



