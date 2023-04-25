'He is MI's best bowler:' Irfan Pathan makes a huge remark about this Mumbai Indians bowler

The loopholes in the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians are clearly visible in IPL 2023.

The MI bowlers have been short on experience due to the frequent injuries to the key bowlers.

The loopholes in the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians are clearly visible in IPL 2023, which has also been a major reason for their four losses in seven games. The MI bowlers have been short on experience due to the frequent injuries to the key bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the whole of IPL 2023 due to a recurring back injury, for which he also underwent surgery a few days back in New Zealand. He has been the best bowler for Mumbai Indians in the last few years, and his absence has hurt Mumbai Indians badly, particularly in the middle and death overs this season.

Similarly, Jofra Archer also has had issues with fitness of late. The English speedster missed four consecutive matches before returning against Punjab Kings due to soreness in his right elbow, something which has also troubled him severely in the past.

However, amidst all the injuries and other concerns, Piyush Chawla has made a remarkable comeback in IPL 2023 after missing the last season completely. The veteran spinner has bowled amazingly well so far and made a place for himself in the team, which has definitely come as a surprise for many.

Irfan Pathan makes a huge remark on the veteran spinner Piyush Chawla

The rise of Piyush Chawla has been terrific in IPL 2023. He has snared wickets consistently, which also helped Mumbai Indians register three consecutive wins earlier in the tournament.

The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke highly of Piyush Chawla during a show with Star Sports before the start of the game. He labelled Piyush Chawla as the best bowler of Mumbai Indians.

“Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him, and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the TATA IPL,” opined Irfan Pathan in the show.

Irfan feels Piyush needs to be the leading wicket-taker if Mumbai Indians are to do well moving ahead in the tournament. So far, Piyush has managed to stay on the top of the wickets charts for MI.

ALSO READ: LSG pacer Mark Wood set to miss later stages of IPL 2023; to fly back to England for this reason

In six innings, Piyush Chawla has snared 9 wickets at a sensational strike rate of 15.34 and an economy rate of 6.86 in IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians would want him to continue this good run.