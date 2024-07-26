Kane Williamson and Chris Woakes joins this IPL franchise group in SA20

The Kiwi star, Kane Williamson, and the English fast bowler, Chris Woakes, will have their maiden SA20 outings in the 2025 season, as the duo have joined the same team.

The Kiwi star, Kane Williamson, and the English fast bowler, Chris Woakes, will have their maiden SA20 outings in the 2025 season, as the duo have joined the same team. The two will feature for Durban’s Super Giants, a sister franchise of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kane Williamson declined New Zealand’s central contract to feature in the SA20 league and got a team immediately. While his priority remained Indian cricket, he wanted to explore further options, leading to not signing the central contract for the 2024-25 season with the Blackcaps.

“There’s a number of great competitions on during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting. Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. However, my priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. Think I miss maybe a handful of games over a three-week period.”

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes has also shown his preference towards franchise cricket after not being selected as regularly by the England team. Earlier, he was also roped in by Sharjah Warriors in ILT20 Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL and will continue to travel; this time in South Africa.

Joe Root signed by Paarl Royals; Ben Stokes offered a substantial contract by MI Cape Town

Paarl Royals signed Joe Root for the 2025 season, making his second outing with the Royals, with the first coming with the original franchise in the IPL. He played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023, his first team in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have offered a substantial contract to Ben Stokes in SA20, as reported by the Telegraph. England won’t have any Test matches lined up during this window, and Stokes could feature for MI’s sister franchise in SA20 in the 2025 season.

There have been ample star signings ahead of a fresh season in SA20. The league already has numerous T20 superstars around the globe, and these new additions provide more value to the league.

The retention date for franchises was 21 July, and the direct signing window remains open till 31 August. Some more big-name players might find teams in the coming days.

