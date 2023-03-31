Kane Williamson injures his knee while fielding during GT vs CSK match, further participation doubtful

Kane Williamson didn't have the best of starts to this IPL 2023 season as he injured his knee while fielding during the season opener between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The incident occured during the 13th over of the match as Williamson attempted a catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad. he jumped up in air and thwarted the ball inside the field, but he jarred his knee while landing.

There is no clear update on his further participation in the match, but Titans coach Gary Kirsten said that it's not as bad as it looked like.

More to follow...