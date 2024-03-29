KKR's Overseas Star counters David Wiese's allegations against Coach Chandrakant Pandit

Andre Russell has recently come to the defense of the team’s coach Chandrakant Pandit who was recently labeled to have a Militant mindset.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder has recently come to the defense of the team’s coach Chandrakant Pandit who was recently labeled to have a Militant mindset. The team’s all-rounder David Wiese recently revealed that Chandu Pandit’s coaching style did not sit right with numerous overseas players last season.

In a recent podcast, ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’, Wiese gave shocking remarks on Pandit’s coaching style which was frustrating for several players, who are unable to adjust to the high discipline policies implied by the Indian coach.

Wiese revealed that in franchise cricket it often becomes difficult for the overseas players to adapt to strict codes of clothing and activities.

David Wiese said, "He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian and that type of stuff. Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time. So, that was tough.”

Also Read: 'That didn't sit well with the players' - David Wiese reveals KKR players were frustrated with coach Chandrakant Pandit's coaching style

Andre Russell Defends KKR Coach Chandu Pandit

In the recently conducted pre-match conference, of Kolkata Knight Riders’s upcoming clash against RCB, Andre Russell emphasized that after working with a coach for an year it gets easier as all the player has to do is trust the philosophy of the coach. The Caribbean all-rounder further discussed that knowing Pandit for a year has made it easier for the team to adapt to his policies in IPL 2024.

“Working with him from last year, we got to know the type of person he is and that made things a lot easier for us. When you work with a coach in the first year, you have to make sure you have to trust their philosophy…we have to do certain things as professionals. It’s been going good”, said Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders will next lock horns with archrivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 10th match of the IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29. Both the teams have won a match each and will be eyeing to defeat the other to gain the two valuable points on the points table.