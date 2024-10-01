KKR batter hits a timely fifty to revive his team after early wickets

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter scored a fine half-century in the Irani Cup fixture in Lucknow between Mumbai and Rest of India (ROI).

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter scored a fine half-century in the Irani Cup fixture in Lucknow between Mumbai and Rest of India (ROI). The player batted well for his knock and looked quite comfortable on the crease.

Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, scored 57 runs in 84 deliveries, including six boundaries and two maximums. He played a prudent knock with the willow and arrested collapse to help Mumbai revive in the first innings.

When he came to the crease, Mumbai were reeling at 37/3 in the 12th over and desperately required a partnership. Shreyas, batting at No.5, did precisely that and stitched a fine stand with Ajinkya Rahane to put Mumbai back on track.

He eventually got out as Yash Dayal dismissed him while playing a loose shot; Iyer was probably expecting a short delivery and was taken by surprise when the bowler bowled a half-volley. But it was a timely knock from Iyer; he should have made it big but had to depart in the 40th over after providing some stability to the innings.

Mumbai end the day with 237/4 after batting first

After winning the toss, the Rest of India opted to field first and started off brilliantly. Their pacers, especially Mukesh Kumar, bowled according to the plans and exploited the conditions on offer severely to dismiss the top order of Mumbai cheaply.

Mukesh removed Prithvi Shaw (4) and Hardik Tamore (0) in the same over early on to put Mumbai under pressure. Both batters played loose shots, something that was dangerous when the ball was new, chasing the ball away from the body and losing their wickets to put their team under immense pressure.

Later, Ayush Mhatre, who tried to apply himself on the crease and played a few balls while opening, also departed on the score of 19. Then, Rahane and Iyer formed a vital 102-run partnership and brought some relief to the camp.

While Iyer departed, Sarfaraz Khan later joined Rahane and the two took the innings forward. Currently, Rahane and Sarfaraz are unbeaten on 86 and 54, respectively, and Mumbai ended the day with 237/4.

