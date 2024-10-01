[WATCH] Virat Kohli gifts his signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan after potential retirement

Shakib had previously stated that this series against India might serve as his farewell.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli recently won hearts with his gesture where he gifted his own signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan after the conclusion of the India vs Bangladesh second Test.

Notably, the Bangladesh all-rounder has announced ahead of the second Kanpur Test that the upcoming series against South Africa at home would be his last, provided he was given the opportunity.

Else, the recently-concluded Test series against India will serve as his farewell.

There remains a certain amount of uncertainty surrounding Shakib's participation against the Proteas due to political issues and thus Shakib potentially has just played his last match and retired as India defeated Bangladesh to win the series 2-0.

To commemorate Shakib's illustrious journey, Virat Kohli walked up to the left-hander and had a warm conversation, followed by the special exchange of the bat.

Check the video of the heartwarming moment below.

Shakib retires as one of Bangladesh's great

Shakib, who had a relatively subdued series, made his most notable contribution with figures of 4/78 in the first innings of the Kanpur Test. Although his performance with both bat and ball in this series was below expectations, Shakib's accomplishments in Test cricket remain remarkable.

Earlier this year, the left-hander rejoined the Test squad after nearly a year, playing against Sri Lanka. He then played a key role in Bangladesh's historic first-ever Test series win over Pakistan.

If this indeed turns out to be Shakib's final Test, his legacy is firmly established. With 4,609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 Test matches, Shakib is undoubtedly one of Bangladesh's all-time greats. His all-round skills have cemented his status as an iconic player, not just in Bangladesh but in the global cricket scene.

