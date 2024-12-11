‘No Bahane This Time’ – KKR Fans Plead for Ajinkya Rahane’s Inclusion in Playing XI After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Heroics

KKR bought Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a surprising addition to their roster when they bought India batter Ajinkya Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.
Although Rahane is now out of reckoning for the national team, he is doing everything correctly to become a mainstay in the KKR playing XI for the upcoming season.
During Mumbai’s quarterfinal match against Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Rahane gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming a deft knock of 84 (45), at an impressive strike rate of 186.67 and helped Mumbai chase down a tall target of 222 runs.
Following Rahane’s exquisite knock, KKR fans took to social media to express their support towards the 36-year-old batter and bat for his inclusion as a first-choice in the KKR team. For the unversed, Rahane was a part of KKR back in 2022 but got to feature in only 7 games, managing just 133 runs at a paltry average of 19.
While there has been no official confirmation yet, Ajinkya Rahane is one name who is expected to be the frontrunner for the KKR captaincy role. Given his leadership experience of captaining India, Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL, KKR will definitely keep Rahane amongst their options to skipper the side next season.
Furthermore, Rahane’s individual form has been brilliant which can further back his cause. Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form during the SMAT 2024, accumulating 334 runs across six innings. He boasts an impressive average of 55.67 and a striking strike rate nearing 170. Notably, he has recorded four half-centuries, with his top score being a 95 off 54 balls against Andhra — a crucial knock in Mumbai’s chase of 230.
Going into the new season, KKR will need to find a new skipper and Ajinkya Rahane might just be the one to take over the reins.
