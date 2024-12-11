‘No Bahane This Time’ – KKR Fans Plead for Ajinkya Rahane’s Inclusion in Playing XI After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Heroics

KKR bought Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a surprising addition to their roster when they bought India batter Ajinkya Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Although Rahane is now out of reckoning for the national team, he is doing everything correctly to become a mainstay in the KKR playing XI for the upcoming season.

During Mumbai’s quarterfinal match against Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Rahane gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming a deft knock of 84 (45), at an impressive strike rate of 186.67 and helped Mumbai chase down a tall target of 222 runs.

Following Rahane’s exquisite knock, KKR fans took to social media to express their support towards the 36-year-old batter and bat for his inclusion as a first-choice in the KKR team. For the unversed, Rahane was a part of KKR back in 2022 but got to feature in only 7 games, managing just 133 runs at a paltry average of 19.

Check some of the best reactions below.

334 Runs | 55.56 Avg | 167.83 SR | 4 Fifties in SMAT, including 84(45) vs Vidarbha in Quarterfinal today.



No Bahane to Leave Rahane out of KKR playing XI this time. — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 11, 2024

The way Rahane is performing, he will lead KKR and most probably Iyer will be the VC — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) December 11, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane has become a very good T20 player ever since he stopped playing Test cricket. CSK has completely changed his role and KKR is going to benefit from it now. #IPL2025 #SMAT2024 #AjinkyaRahane #INDvAUS @ajinkyarahane88 @KKRiders — Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) December 11, 2024

Petition to change the definition of 'consistency' to Ajinkya Rahane! 👏#SMAT2024 pic.twitter.com/gxrPWM5SLO — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 11, 2024

Now I Think KKR Is Almost Sorted. 🤯

1. Gurbaz / QDK (WK) ✈️️

2. Sunil ✈️️

3. Venky

4. A Rahane ( C )

5. Rinku

6. Russell ✈️️

7. Ramandeep

8. H Rana

9. V Arora

10. V Chakravarti

11. A Nortje ✈️️

KKR Fans Ready To Meet In Final. 🥶 https://t.co/9FBmN7LLoe — Ankit 🕊 (@AnkitxRR) December 11, 2024

360° player Ajinkya Rahane at base price 1.5 crore for KKR.🔥 pic.twitter.com/42XuaYMEJC — Rajibul Islam (@RajibulIslam_) December 11, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane just turned the SMAT into his personal playground! 🚀 84 in 45 balls against Vidarbha, leading Mumbai to the semis like a boss! Is he hinting at a KKR captaincy with this form? #RahaneOnFire #SMAT2024 #MumbaiCricket pic.twitter.com/R0xNEINPd4 — Cricket Tufani (@mohitso39392499) December 11, 2024

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Ajinkya Rahane to be next KKR captain?

While there has been no official confirmation yet, Ajinkya Rahane is one name who is expected to be the frontrunner for the KKR captaincy role. Given his leadership experience of captaining India, Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL, KKR will definitely keep Rahane amongst their options to skipper the side next season.

Furthermore, Rahane’s individual form has been brilliant which can further back his cause. Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form during the SMAT 2024, accumulating 334 runs across six innings. He boasts an impressive average of 55.67 and a striking strike rate nearing 170. Notably, he has recorded four half-centuries, with his top score being a 95 off 54 balls against Andhra — a crucial knock in Mumbai’s chase of 230.

Going into the new season, KKR will need to find a new skipper and Ajinkya Rahane might just be the one to take over the reins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.