News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ajinkya Rahane
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 11, 2024 - 9:38 pm

‘No Bahane This Time’ – KKR Fans Plead for Ajinkya Rahane’s Inclusion in Playing XI After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Heroics

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR bought Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Ajinkya Rahane

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a surprising addition to their roster when they bought India batter Ajinkya Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Although Rahane is now out of reckoning for the national team, he is doing everything correctly to become a mainstay in the KKR playing XI for the upcoming season.

During Mumbai’s quarterfinal match against Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Rahane gave a testament to his batting prowess by slamming a deft knock of 84 (45), at an impressive strike rate of 186.67 and helped Mumbai chase down a tall target of 222 runs.

Following Rahane’s exquisite knock, KKR fans took to social media to express their support towards the 36-year-old batter and bat for his inclusion as a first-choice in the KKR team. For the unversed, Rahane was a part of KKR back in 2022 but got to feature in only 7 games, managing just 133 runs at a paltry average of 19.

Check some of the best reactions below.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Ajinkya Rahane to be next KKR captain?

While there has been no official confirmation yet, Ajinkya Rahane is one name who is expected to be the frontrunner for the KKR captaincy role. Given his leadership experience of captaining India, Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL, KKR will definitely keep Rahane amongst their options to skipper the side next season.

Furthermore, Rahane’s individual form has been brilliant which can further back his cause. Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form during the SMAT 2024, accumulating 334 runs across six innings. He boasts an impressive average of 55.67 and a striking strike rate nearing 170. Notably, he has recorded four half-centuries, with his top score being a 95 off 54 balls against Andhra — a crucial knock in Mumbai’s chase of 230.

Going into the new season, KKR will need to find a new skipper and Ajinkya Rahane might just be the one to take over the reins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Related posts

RCB Discard Anuj Rawat Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Discard Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Brutal Assault in the SMAT Quarter-Final

After his disciplined first two overs, Bhuvneshwar ended up conceding 29 runs in his final two overs.
News
11/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.
News
11/12/2024
Saurabh Netravalkar

‘Had Hopes for Sure’: T20 World Cup 2024 Star Regrets Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

He turned heads during the T20 World Cup 2024 with his sensational performances.
Indian Premier League - IPL
11/12/2024
KKR and CSK Stars' Stellar Performances Lead Their Team to SMAT Semi-Final

KKR and CSK Stars’ Stellar Performances Lead Their Team to SMAT Semi-Final

In the quarterfinal against Vidarbha in Alur, Mumbai were set a challenging target of 222.
News
11/12/2024
3 Major Weaknesses of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Weaknesses of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

However, there are still some concerns that could pose challenges in the upcoming season. Let’s explore their three major weaknesses heading into IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
11/12/2024
LSG bought Shahbaz Ahmed for INR 2.4 crores at IPL 2025 auction

LSG All-Rounder’s Valiant Fifty Goes in Vain As Team Fails To Qualify for SMAT Semifinals

He was bought by LSG for INR 2.4 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
11/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy