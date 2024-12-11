News
Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal
News
December 11, 2024

Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.

Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final in Bengaluru turned dramatic as Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni engaged in a heated on-field exchange. The verbal confrontation occurred between Rana, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.20 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, and Lucknow Super Giants’ retained star Badoni, who was secured for INR 4 crore before the auction.

The tension escalated during the high-stakes encounter, drawing attention from players and umpires. Both Rana and Badoni are known for their fiery temperaments and competitive spirit. Neither player backed down, which added an extra layer of intensity to the match.

The incident between Rana and Badoni took place during a crucial phase of the match, with both players involved in a tense confrontation after a delivery from Rana. The exchange, which started as a verbal spat, intensified quickly as the two cricketers went back and forth.

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.

Rana, known for his fiery nature, has been involved in similar incidents in the past, including a notable clash with Mumbai Indians’ Hrithik Shokeen in IPL 2023.

In that instance, Shokeen dismissed Rana cheaply, and as Rana walked back to the dugout, Shokeen exchanged words with him, prompting Rana to stop, turn around, and respond angrily.

Rana’s history of on-field altercations is not new, and his fiery demeanor was once again on display during the SMAT quarter-final. For those unaware, Rana previously played for Delhi before joining Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Advances to Semi-Final with 19-Run Victory Over Uttar Pradesh

Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs to qualify for the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Delhi posted a competitive total of 193/3 in their 20 overs, with Anuj Rawat top-scoring with an unbeaten 73*. In reply, Uttar Pradesh could only manage 174/10 in their allotted 20 overs, falling short by 19 runs. Delhi’s strong performance with the bat and ball ensured their progression to the semi-finals.

