'Tere pe trust hain': KKR star credits Gautam Gambhir for maiden ODI call-up

The Indian selection panel, earlier today announced the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

While veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be returning after the T20 World Cup 2024 win, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has earned his maiden ODI call-up.

Harishit Rana, who was a key cog in KKR's title-winning campaign earlier this year, will be hoping to get his first international ODI cap in the Sri Lanka tour.

Rana enjoyed a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 19 wickets at an average of 20.15.

However, following his recent call-up, an emotional Rana credited newly-appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir and said he owes much of his success to him "above everyone else".

Harshit Rana credits Gautam Gambhir for maiden ODI call-up

The duo worked closely together at the Kolkata-based franchise where Gautam Gambhir was the mentor before he took up the India coaching role.

Speaking to PTI, Rana said, "If I have to name three people whom I am indebted to in this beautiful journey of mine, then it is my father for his efforts, my personal coach Amit Bhandari sir [former India and Delhi pacer] and above everyone else Gauti bhaiyya [Gambhir]. "Gauti bhaiyya would always tell me 'Mere ko tere pe trust hai. Tu match jeetake aayega'. [I trust you, you can win the match]."

Rana was also a part of the recently concluded tour of Zimbabwe, coming in as a replacement player.

Although Rana did not get a chance to feature in the playing XI, he will be hoping to showcase his mettle this time around at the the international stage.

