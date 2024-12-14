KKR, RCB Batters Dominate Top 3 Players’ List with Most Runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

The SMAT is a wonderful preparatory ground ahead of IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Ajinkya Rahane and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Rajat Patidar are currently enjoying stellar form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) as they dominate the top 3 batter’s list for most runs scored.

The SMAT is a wonderful preparatory ground ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) which gives domestic and Indian stars a platform to showcase their talent and mettle in the shortest format of the game.

In turn, it also helps the IPL franchises and the selectors to form a preliminary blueprint of how their playing roster can look, based on the respective performances.

Talking about the best performers with the bat in SMAT, let’s take a look at the top 3.

Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai)

The Mumbai batter was snapped up by defending champions KKR for a steal price of INR 1.5 crores. Rahane is looking like a new version of himself, unlocking his true T20 potential, with his numbers serving as a testament. Rahane currently leads the batting charts with 432 runs in 8 games, maintaining a stellar average of 61.71 and an impressive strike rate of 169.41.

Sakibul Gani (Bihar)

25-year-old Bihar cricketer Sakibul Gani, who is yet to taste the success of IPL, is definitely hogging the limelight of the selectors with his top-notch batting display. Gani is currently second on the list, with 353 runs and a century to his name. He is also the first Bihar cricketer to achieve this feat.

Sakibul first came into the spotlight back in 2022 when he made history by setting the record for the highest individual score on a first-class debut. He became the first cricketer to achieve a triple century in his maiden first-class match, scoring an impressive 341 runs off 405 deliveries. His remarkable innings, which included 56 fours and 2 sixes, came during a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram.

Rajat Patidar (Madhya Pradesh)

The RCB star has been an integral cog for his IPL team over the years, and now with a potential captaincy in the offing, Patidar is taking all the right steps by letting his bat do the talking.

The Madhya Pradesh skipper completes the top 3, amassing 347 runs, including four fifties. He also has a chance to climb to the second place, given Bihar are out of the tournament and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the Final. To take the top spot, Patidar will need to produce something extraordinary.

S.No Matches Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s 1. Ajinkya Rahane 8 432 98 61.71 169.41 – 5 2. Sakibul Gani 7 353 120* 58.83 142.33 1 2 3. Rajat Patidar 9 347 78 49.57 182.63 – 4 4. Karan Lal 9 338 94* 42.25 161.72 – 2 5. Abishek Porel 9 335 81 41.87 158.76 – 3 6. Shreyas Iyer 8 329 130* 54.83 189.08 1 1 7. Tilak Varma 7 327 151 65.4 169.43 1 2 8. Priyansh Arya 9 325 102 40.62 176.63 1 1 9. Harvik Desai 8 323 76 40.37 152.35 – 3 10. Urvil Patel 6 315 115* 78.75 229.92 2 – (Updated after the second semi-final match between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh)

