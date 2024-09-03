X-factor KKR spinner to be a sought-after player in the IPL 2025 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the most all-round teams in the competition and had players for every position and role in IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the most all-round teams in the competition and had players for every position and role in IPL 2024. The team played like a well-oiled machine and hardly had to opt for the reserves in the squad at any point.

That meant several quality players didn’t get ample chances and warmed the bench for most of the season. It was no one’s fault, but a couple of high-class players had to stay out of action, failing to showcase their superior skillsets.

One such player was the leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who could only bowl four overs across two games in IPL 2024. Unfortunately, he remained wicketless and conceded 12.75 runs per over, losing his place in the XII.

Suyash might be unlucky to find himself in a team comprising Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, the two finest spinners in the league. In any other team, Suyash would have got more opportunities or at least had more chances of featuring consistently in the game.

Also Read: DPL sensation who hit six sixes wants to play for this team in IPL 2025

KKR to release Suyash Sharma ahead of IPL 2025 auction

It’s obvious that Kolkata Knight Riders will release Suyash Sharma before the IPL 2025 auction. They have Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, two certain retentions, while Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana are options from the Indian arena to choose from.

Further, Varun Chakravarthy and Mitchell Starc have also done well and will present a case for themselves. Even if teams are allowed to keep an uncapped player additionally, KKR will prefer one among Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh.

That leaves no place for Suyash Sharma, even though he is a quality operator. KKR are already sweating over choosing four players from a vast pool.

They know how good Suyash can be, but KKR have no option but to leave him. The decision is understandable.

Telegram Group Join Now

What’s next for Suyash Sharma?

Suyash Sharma will come in the IPL 2025 auction and might be a popular pick among teams. He is a modern-day spinner who bowls with quick-arm action and high speeds, making him a genuine threat.

He showed his capabilities in patches during IPL 2023, snaring 10 wickets at 32.10 runs apiece in 11 outings. He can bowl accurate lines and lengths and make the batters make mistakes.

All eyes on the ball 👀@RGurbaz_21 takes a fine running catch to dismiss Sam Curran 👌



Suyash Sharma with his first wicket of the match 💪



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OaRtNpANNb #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/UJTbeAzsCD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2023

Almost every team will require a few quality wrist spinners to form partnerships with enforcers and finger spinners, and Suyash will fit perfectly in their plans. With age on his side, Suyash can be a long-term investment since teams prefer having players who can serve them for long.

He has already got a bit of exposure to the league, which would boost his chances of earning more from the auction. Suyash can be consistent in the league and hopes to land in a team that provides him more chances than KKR did.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.