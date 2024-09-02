DPL sensation who hit six sixes wants to play for this team in IPL 2025

His exploits in the DPL will make him a sought-after name when the mega-auction takes place for the next IPL season.

A talented young sensation, who took the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2024) by storm with his exemplary performances revealed his choice of team to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

23-year-old Priyansh Arya made the headlines when he recently slammed six consecutive sixes during a match against North Delhi Strikers.

Arya, who is plying his trade for the South Delhi Superstarz, is currently the highest run-getter in DPL with a mindboggling 602 runs in 9 innings, with two hundreds to his name. He currently boasts an impressive average of 75.25 and a towering strike rate of 198.0.

No wonder, his exploits will make him a sought-after name when the mega-auction takes place for the next IPL season.

Ahead of that, the youngster has revealed the franchise he wants to play in and also name-dropped his favourite cricketer.

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Priyansh said, "I want to play with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) because Virat Kohli is my favourite batsman and RCB has never won the IPL title till date - I want to help in that."

Priyansh Arya has looked in stellar form

Priyansh Arya has already stolen the limelight with his explosive performances and dominated the bowlers in the ongoing DPL 2024. The left-handed opener began the tournament with three straight half-centuries before blasting an unbeaten 107 from just 55 balls against Purani Dilli-6.

He continued his impressive form with a rapid 88 from 42 deliveries against Central Delhi Kings and later added another century to his tally. Given his remarkable batting display throughout the tournament, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him attract attention at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

