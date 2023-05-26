'I'd be delighted to give him a signed jersey' - KL Rahul warmed by little fan's gesture

The cricketer gave the fan a memory to savour for lifetime after receiving a wonderful gesture from him on Twitter.

KL Rahul maybe recovering from a quadriceps injury, which is expected to sideline him from the game for a lengthy period of time, but the experienced cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has been following the IPL 2023 and keeping a loop on social media activities around the tournament.

Even as LSG yet again failed to cross the Eliminator hurdle with a defeat against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Rahul is retaining a positive outlook for the game and was seen appreciating his young fan for a wonderful gesture on Twitter.

A clip posted on May 21 did the rounds on the popular social media platform after KL Rahul came to know of it and quoted it with an appreciation tweet for his four-year-old fan, who was seen naming him as his "favourite cricketer".

Rahul was so warmed by the gesture that he urged the person who posted the clip to direct message him the address so he can send his signed jersey to them as a mark of gratitude. The cricketer's gesture stole the hearts of cricket lovers as he decided to give the little kid a memory to savour for a lifetime.

KL Rahul appreciates little fan's heartening gesture

In the clip posted via an account named 'Yobu', the person's four-year-old kid is initially seen pointing towards the TV screen where all of the IPL captains are present.

The Kid named each of the captains in his amusing voice and then when asked to pick out his favourite cricketer from the lot, he pointed towards KL Rahul.

Also Read - 'If Dhoni were the captain' - Sunil Gavaskar feels this captain does not get enough credit

Rahul termed this gesture ever "so sweet" and promised to send his signed jersey across to one of his youngest supporters in an interaction that warmed the hearts of the cricketer's fans on social media.

That's so sweet. ♥️

Drop me a DM with your address. I'd be delighted to give him my signed jersey. https://t.co/akHR1Xpi5e — K L Rahul (@klrahul) May 25, 2023



Rahul hit his quadriceps while fielding during LSG's league stage encounter versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 and is currently in rehabilitation process at the NCA, ruled out from the looming World Test Championship (WTC) final for India against Australia from June 7.