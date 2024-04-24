Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was seen arguing with the umpires after a marginal wide decision in the CSK's innings.

Lucknow Super Giants registered an important win on Tuesday (April 23) when they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. Chasing a stiff target of 211 runs is not easy on any ground but the Super Giants fought till the end and showed enough resilience to topple the home favourites.

Marcus Stoinis played his best IPL innings to score an unbeaten 124 off just 63 balls. He hit 13 fours and 6 sixes during his knock. At one stage, the win looked highly unlikely for LSG, especially when they had lost both their openers inside the powerplay. But thanks to Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda, they kept their fight on and paced their run-chase smartly to reach the target.

In the first innings, CSK's batters dominated as they romped to 210-4. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played an outstanding knock scored a hundred. Gaikwad scored 108* runs off just 60 balls while Shivam Dube continued his good form with a 27-ball-66, which included 3 fours and 7 sixes.

WATCH: KL Rahul involved in heated conversation with umpires, Shivam Dube

During the 18th over of the first innings when Chennai were batting, LSG fast bowler Yash Thakur ran in to bowl the first ball of the over to batter Shivam Dube. Thakur attempted for a wide yorker but the ball went outside the tram line and the umpire gave it a wide. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul was visibly upset with the umpire's call and reviewed the decision.

Rahul was seen having a heated conversation with the umpire regarding the decision. Meanwhile, the umpire was trying to explain his decision as well. Later, while going back to his position, Rahul was having some words with the batter Shivam Dube as well.

Telegram Group Join Now

The on-field decision was eventually upheld as the TV umpire concluded that the ball was marginally outside the wide line. The decision stayed a wide as Rahul stood with a disappointed face.

Also read: KL Rahul left unhappy as umpire rules marginal wide call in CSK's favour

During the previous match between these two teams played a few days ago, a similar incident took place when LSG quick Mohsin Khan was bowling to MS Dhoni. Mohsin bowled a ball just outside the wide line and the umpire gave it a wide. Rahul reviewed the decision but the TV umpire upheld the decision concluding that the ball was just too wide.

LSG captain KL Rahul could not believed the TV umpire's decision and seemed unhappy. Later, Dhoni went on to smash 28* runs off just 9 balls. But LSG won the match comfortably in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.