During the 19th over of CSK's innings, the TV umpire overturned the on-field umpire's decision and gave the ball a wide.

Lucknow Super Giants registered its fourth win of IPL 2024 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets at Lucknow. After being put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings put up a competitive 176-6 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 57 off 40 balls while batting at No. 4. Opener Ajinkya Rahane scored a quickfire 36 off 24 balls and gave the team a fiery start after Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

But it was MS Dhoni who stole the show with 28* runs from just 9 balls. Dhoni hut 3 fours and 2 sixes during his whirlwind knock. He has been in sensational htting form this season and continued it with an excellent cameo.

Chasing a stiff target, LSG got off to a flier as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put on 134 runs in 15 overs for the first wicket. De Kock was dismissed for 54 but he had done his job. Rahul too was dismissed for 82 runs off 53 balls but by then, it had gone too late for CSK to come back into the match. LSG chased down thr target comfortably in 19 overs with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

KL Rahul left unhappy as umpire rules marginal wide call in CSK's favour

During the CSK's innings, bowler Mohsin Khan bowled the first ball of 19th over too far wide outside off and it was rightly given a wide. Mohsin ran in to bowl the next ball as Dhoni attempted to cut a slower length ball angling away but was beaten. MS Dhoni decided to review the umpire's decision for a wide. Interestingly, the TV umpire reckoned that the ball was marginally outside the wide line and changed the on-field umpire's decision.

LSG captain KL Rahul, who is also the team's wicketkeeper, seemed unhappy with the TV umpire's call. The ball seemed within MS Dhoni's reach and it was a marginal call that went in CSK's favour. It was just the second ball that Dhoni was facing.

MS Dhoni went on to smash 28* runs off 9 balls. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes during his quick cameo and helped CSK reach 176. The former India captain has been in sensational form with the bat in this season. He has scored 87 runs in IPL 2024 so far at a strike rate of 255.88 wihout being dismissed.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants have gone back to winning ways after two defeats in a row. They had received a thrashing from Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game but showed a lot of character with captain KL Rahul putting in a Player of the Match performance.

