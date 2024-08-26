'Owners from business background...' - KL Rahul takes a dig at LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka

KL Rahul has taken a dig at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka, stating team owners are businessmen and do research, but it doesn’t guarantee wins for the team in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath.

“Owners coming from business backgrounds in IPL do research and pick the team, but it doesn’t guarantee that you will win every game. You might get the best player based on data, but they might have a horrible year. Every player can have a bad day in sports.”

Rahul and Goenka were involved in a heated altercation during the conclusion of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants, where the latter dominated the talking. As visible, Goenka was unhappy with the team’s shambolic defeat and lashed out at LSG skipper KL Rahul.

Hence, the reports have been rife that Rahul might leave LSG and join some other team before or during the IPL 2025 auction. Goenka has been unhappy with Rahul’s lacklustre batting in a tournament where other batters have gone at a high rate.

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul meet at the franchise's Kolkata office

In the latest report from Cricbuzz, it is revealed Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul met at the franchise's Kolkata office on Monday (August 26). The talks were reportedly about the players' retention, and the franchise is eager to retain KL Rahul.

The report also says it was the first formal conversation between the two since their heated altercation during the IPL. It will be interesting to see whether they put their differences aside and come together for the team.

Amidst the reports about Rahul and LSG parting ways, there have been talks about Rahul’s homecoming to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. His best came with RCB, and Rahul established himself as an IPL batter, even though his strike rate became an issue with other franchises.

Rahul might also be in the leadership group as well and might lead the side since RCB are unlikely to retain Faf du Plessis. He will be delighted to come back to his home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and would look to find his lost touch again.

