Suryakumar Yadav's vicious throw forces Krunal Pandya to retire hurt on 49 | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023

Krunal Pandya was seen walking off the field just after the conclusion of the 16th over of the first innings against Mumbai Indians (MI). Krunal Pandya is currently the stand-in captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are already missing their main players, including their regular captain and premium opener, KL Rahul.

Krunal was batting really well, as he stitched a vital partnership with the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to bring his team out of troubled waters. LSG lost their three wickets at a low score of 35 and looked set to end up with a below-par total.

However, Krunal Pandya played a prudent knock, as the southpaw kept the scoreboard ticking by running hard between the wickets. Without taking much risk, Krunal reached 49 runs off 42 balls, including a boundary and a six each.

Krunal compiled an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis, which is also the highest at Lucknow in IPL 2023. However, Krunal had to leave the ground before completing the half-century owning possible cramps.

Krunal Pandya walks off the field due to an injury

Krunal Pandya somehow managed to escape a run out on the final delivery of the 16th over, as Suryakumar Yadav missed a direct hit from the backward point region. During the effort, Krunal was seen hobbling on his way to the striker’s end.

The physio came out to treat the injured Krunal, but after a brief discussion, Krunal decided to leave for the dugout. While the extent of the injury is unknown, Krunal didn’t really look in very bad shape.

It can be a tactical move by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bring the hard-hitting Nicholas Pooran to the crease to hit boundaries in the slog overs. While Krunal batted well for his 49 runs at a slightly slow pitch of Lucknow, he is not someone who can hit the boundaries as consistently as Pooran.

LSG needed impetus in the death overs, and Nicholas Pooran was the ideal batter at that point in time for the team. Krunal Pandya later bowled the first over of the second innings, which pretty much confirms that Krunal’s departure was a tactical move.

