'At least you should have...' - Anil Kumble opens up on RCB's 2009 heartbreak and a pivotal moment from the final

Former cricketer Anil Kumble recently reflected on Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat against Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2009 finals in Johannesburg, South Africa. The then RCB captain and India’s greatest spinner Anil Kumble elaborated on RCB lifting their maiden IPL title had a few things not gone wrong for the team in the final match.

In the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Deccan Chargers' strong batting attack put 143 runs on the board after losing six wickets. Herschelle Gibbs and Andrew Symonds played a knock of 53 and 33 runs and RCB skipper Anil Kumble registered a four-wicket haul. Losing quick wickets, RCB lost the grip on the match and Deccan Chargers won the match by 6 runs.

In a recent video, while talking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Kumble noted the various reasons which led to Royal Challengers Bangalore's downfall in the final match. The veteran spinner highlighted that the extras added a lot of pressure on the RCB bowling unit which ultimately lost them the match.

Kumble said, “(I remember) lots of things (from the game). All the missed chances that we had, a couple of chances went begging, wides, no balls. PK (Praveen Kumar) bowled five wides, which sort of cost us the game. I know even then 143 should have been chased down.”

Anil Kumble opens up on RCB's 2009 heartbreak

Kumble further shed light on the conversation between him and Robin Uthappa during the final over. The former RCB captain revealed mentioning the last over 6 to Robin Uthappa every time he met the former cricketer since it could have led RCB towards their maiden IPL title which the team still struggles for after the 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

“Whenever I see Robin Uthappa even now, I say Robs, that six. You should have hit that six. At least you should have given me the strike. I kept begging him to not look to scoop. RP was bowling that last over and the first ball Robs looked to scoop. I said Robs he is not going to let you scoop, look to slog, he is going to bowl length. Again the third ball he tries to scoop, I said Robs, enough! Give me the strike I'll look to slog and maybe something can happen but eventually we lost by six runs. Whenever I see Robs I say, that six. I am, only in this regard because you remember that. And since RCB hasn't won since then you look back and think that we missed an opportunity there," Kumble added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore next qualified for the final match of IPL 2016 which they ultimately lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team is struggling to find a good form in the ongoing IPL 2024 and currently stands in the last position on the points table.

