U-19 World Cup star replaces injured Sri Lankan pacer in Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) have always given opportunities to young and unknown commodities in some capacity. Their superior scouting team has an eye for talent, which trains them precisely to convert them into a match-winner.

Numerous young players have credited Mumbai Indians and their coaching staff for allowing them to express themselves and improve every aspect of their game. Along the same lines, Mumbai Indians have roped in a U-19 World Cup 2024 star as a replacement bowler for IPL 2024.

Kwena Maphaka, the South African left-arm pacer, has been added to the Mumbai Indians team as a replacement for the injured Dilshan Madushanka. Madushanka sustained an injury on his left hamstring during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh and was sent for scans, which revealed a small tear.

It is a massive blow for MI, for Madushanka has been in terrific form and could have been an asset with the new ball for the five-time champions. Initially, he was supposed to miss the initial phase of IPL 2024, but his injury was severe enough to keep him on the sidelines for the whole season.

Kwena Maphaka starred for South Africa in the U-19 World Cup 2024

Kwena Maphaka’s superior talent came to the fore during the U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Maphka ran through the sides consistently with the ball and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

A match-winning spell from the talented Kwena Maphaka 👏



Don't miss out on the searing yorkers in the @aramco POTM highlights 📹#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0m0RhhMR5s — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2024

The 17-year-old snared 21 wickets at a magnificent average of 9.21 and a strike rate of 15.29 in six innings for South Africa. Maphaka also grabbed three five-wicket hauls, the most among all the bowlers, in the competition, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

Maphaka can move the ball both ways, making him a lethal weapon with the new ball. Further, he can also nail yorkers at will, as visible in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, making him a long-term investment.

Maphaka’s visa arrangements were done at the eleventh hour, and Kagiso Rabada helped him board a flight to India on Tuesday. The Mumbai-based franchise will also take care of his tutorship to avoid interruptions in his academic duties.

