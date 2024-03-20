Lucknow Super Giants confirm star England pacer to miss start of IPL 2024

He has not been replaced in the hope that he still travel to India.

In a massive blow to Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a star pacer will now miss the initial phase due to personal reasons. He was secured by the franchise at last December's auction in Dubai for his base price of INR 2 crore.

David Willey will not be available after spending the last two months on the road, plying his trade for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Multan Sultans in the ILT20 2024 and the PSL 9 respectively.

The left-arm pacer has not yet been replaced in the squad and there's still hope that Willey can still travel to India at some stage in the tournament.

LSG's pace attack took another hit with another England pacer Mark Wood also pulled out of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Universe boss bats for new LSG recruit to play in 2024 T20 World Cup

LSG head coach remains confident despite setbacks

Speaking about the developments, head coach Justin Langer said, "With Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won't be coming now either, that means we lack some experience."

He added, "But what I've also seen in the last couple of days is that we have enormous talent. Some of our guys have had some injuries but they all look very fit at the moment."

Notably, Wood has been replaced by West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph while Willey has not yet been replaced.

Interestingly, Langer also highlighted 21-year-old Delhi seamer Mayank Yadav as a genuine fast bowler who could provide some pace in Wood's absence.

LSG will travel to Jaipur this week for their IPL 2024 season opener against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon game on Sunday (March 24).

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.