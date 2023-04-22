Who is the best leg spinner in India? Expert makes huge comment

A remark made this former India player and commentator is going viral on Twitter, with fans asking how his pick is better than Chahal and Kuldeep?

Another contentious remark made by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is going viral over social media. The former India tweaker's suggestion for the best leg spinner in the country is making waves on Twitter as he fetched his bets on an absolutely unexpected player.

For Sivaramakrishnan, it is neither Rajasthan Royals (RR) wristspinner Yuzvendra Chahal nor Delhi Capitals (DC) lead tweaker Kuldeep Yadav who is the best leg spinner in India. No, not even the promising Punjab Kings (PBKS) leggie Rahul Chahar makes his list.

The commentator and expert reckons the best legspinner in India right now is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wristspinner Mayank Markande, who has made an impressive return to the IPL with the 'Orange Army', making his presence felt in a bowling attack that features multiple prominent names.

Sivaramakrishnan's big comment came in the aftermath of the Ambati Rayudu wicket during the IPL 2023 league stage encounter played on Friday (April 21). As Markande managed to dismiss the veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter with a peach of a delivery, the commentator made it a point to back the player's stocks as his choice for the country's "best legspinner".

L Sivaramakrishnan's 'best legspinner' remark for Markande

Sivaramakrishnan's comment was made in response to a praising tweet made by another former India player and contemporary commentator, WV Raman. Raman took to Twitter and lauded Markande for the Rayudu dismissal.

Watch: Footage shows MS Dhoni's perfect fielding change that led to Harry Brook's dismissal

On his formal handle, Raman praised the bowler's guile and deception that got the better of Rayudu, known for his ability to handle spin for India and in the IPL.

Below Raman's tweet, however, was a controversial statement from Sivaramakrishnan, who thinks Markande is the best legspinner in the country right now.

I have been telling this for about 4 years now. He is the best leg spinner in India now — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 22, 2023





The fans engaging with the comment immediately asked the former India cricketer to explain how Markande is a better legspinner than the spin twins of Kuldeep and Chahal.

Markande, who plays for Punjab domestically, had a breakthrough introduction to the IPL with the 2018 edition playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The young spinner even went on to make his India T20I debut less than a year later when Australia came to India.