'Shouldn't even get close.....' - Lasith Malinga and MS Dhoni share different opinions about this CSK star's future

Lasith Malinga was one of the greatest T20 bowlers of his time, as he was known to dismantle any batting unit with his lethal bowling.

While he has retired from competitive cricket, several budding fast bowlers try imitating his slingy bowling action and bowl with the same accuracy.

Lasith Malinga was one of the greatest T20 bowlers of his time, as he was known to dismantle any batting unit with his lethal bowling. While he has retired from competitive cricket, several budding fast bowlers try imitating his slingy bowling action and bowl with the same accuracy.

While several pacers have tried emulating Malinga’s bowling action, the one to do it the best is the young Matheesha Pathirana, who has impressed one and all this year. The rise of Matheesha Pathirana as a death-overs specialist has been immense in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In such a short span of time, Pathirana has established himself as a go-to bowler of CSK in the slog overs. MS Dhoni has used him with precision, and Pathirana hasn’t disappointed, either.

Following CSK’s victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the tournament, MS Dhoni exclaimed that Matheesha Pathirana shouldn’t be near the Test setup. There has been a lot of chatter regarding MS Dhoni’s views, with the experts having varied opinions on Matheesha Pathirana.

Lasith Malings disagrees with MS Dhoni’s views

Lasith Malinga, who knows Matheesha Pathirana better than many other players, has opened up on MS Dhoni’s colossal statement on the pacer. According to Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana should be included in the Test and ODI team of Sri Lanka in their upcoming series.

“MS Dhoni is saying he should just play ICC tournaments. I wonder if he's just saying that for fun (laughs),” stated Malinga on ESPNcricinfo. “But I would tell him: get your Test cap. Maybe you'll play just one. Maybe, you'll play 10. Maybe, you will play 100 - who knows? When he plays 15-20 Tests, he will develop not just his bowling fitness and his skill but also figure out how to set batters up for dismissals and how to put a spell together.”

Also Read: 'These predictions were made on April Fools Day' - CSK stalwart's response to IPL experts after playoffs entry

Lasith Malinga also exclaimed that MS Dhoni has now cracked the ideal way of using Pathirana. Malinga also added that MS’ experience has helped Pathirana know how to bowl to different kinds of batters.

“MS has figured out that he can't bowl with the new ball yet. He also uses him against local Indian batters at the crease - players who don't play international cricket. With the 145kph pace and his action, it's hard for them to play him. That's just MS' 20 years of experience at work. He also gets him to lower his pace against batters who are purely power players.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.