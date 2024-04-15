After Ashwin, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan takes unnecessary dig at Harsha Bhogle

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has taken a dig at commentator Harsha Bhogle, almost a month after after accusing R Ashwin during India's Test series against England.

Former India legspinner has taken a dig at commentator Harsha Bhogle in a recent development. In Sunday's (April 14) second match, Mumbai Indians faced arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. After being put into bat, CSK scored 206-4 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube and a late cameo from MS Dhoni

After CSK's innings got over, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle felt that CSK were slightly below par. "206 is a fine score but on this surface, with a bit of dew coming in and not many bowling options, #CSK will think they needed another 20," Harsha Bhogle tweeted on X.

But due to their superlative bowling effort, Chennai Super Kings won the match comfortably by 20 runs in the end. Rohit Sharma's 105* off 63 balls went in vain as fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana took 4-28 in four overs.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan takes unnecessary dig at Harsha Bhogle

A user took mocked Harsha Bhogle's prediction which said that CSK's score was under-par. In the end, it was CSK, who emerged victorious by 20 runs in the end. By commenting on the user's tweet, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also took an unnecessary dig at Harsha Bhogle.

Absolutely. Is he an expert???? — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 15, 2024

"Absolutely. Is he an expert????" Sivaramakrishnan tweeted while referring to Harsha Bhogle.

Sivaramakrishnan has been quite active on social media for such reasons. He also accused Harsha Bhogle of letting Chennai guys down.

Harsha Bhogle is an Indian cricket commentator and a journalist. He has been around Indian cricket for a long time now. He is one of those few non-cricketers who have made their name among the cricket experts around the world. Currently, he is the commentator in the ongoing season of IPL 2024.

A few days ago, Sivaramakrishnan also took a dig at Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin. According to him, he tried calling Ashwin before the latter's 100th Test match but received no response from the other side.

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get," Sivaramakrishnan had tweeted on X.

The controversy started when Sivaramakrishnan earlier alleged R Ashwin of getting all his wickets on doctored pitches. He also took a dig at Ashwin's record in SENA countries.

