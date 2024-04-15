WATCH: Rohit Sharma skips post-match handshakes; walks off disappointed after MI lose to CSK

Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock of 105* runs off 63 balls went in vain as Mumbai Indians lost the match to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Mumbai Indians suffered its fourth defeat of IPL 2024 to the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. But Rohit Sharma's century was one of the few shining lights for Mumbai in this match. This was Rohit's second IPL century but he could not take his team to a win.

The former MI captain formed crucial partnerships with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma but that wasn't enough for MI to cross the line. Rohit mostly waged a lone battle for his team as the next best score in the line-up was 31 by Tilak Varma. On a good batting surface, Rohit batted with intent in the start. But with MI losing quick wickets in between, he slowed down before finding his range once again in the end. But that was too late.

Rohit Sharma scored 105* runs off 63 balls and hit 11 fours and 5 sixes during his knock. This was the first time in 18 instances that Rohit remained not out till the end and Mumbai Indians lost the game. As expectedly, Rohit was visibly disappointed and hardly even celebrated his magnificent ton.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma skips post-match handshakes

Rohit Sharma's reaction seems like he got out for a duck.

After the match, Rohit Sharma was seen walking back dejected to the dressing room with his head down in disappointment while other players were seen shaking hands behind. Even when he reached his century with a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the final over of the match, Rohit did not raise his bat although, the crowd at Wankhede cheered for the home boy.

This was also Rohit Sharma's first 50-plus score of the season. He had got some bright starts but failed to convert them into a big one before this knock. This knock will give a huge boost not only to Mumbai Indians but also to Team India, as Rohit is expected to lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While Rohit scored a brilliant hundred, CSK's Matheesha Pathirana returned from injury and took 4-28 in his four overs to break the back of Mumbai's batting. Pathirana bowled fast and his pace proved to be too much for the batters. He picked up the important wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Romario Shepherd. His spell proved to be the difference between the two teams in the end.

Mumbai Indians will now move to Mullanpur to face Punjab Kings on April 18. With just two wins in six matches so far, Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways and gain some momentum ahead of the final league matches.

