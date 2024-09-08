LSG fringe pacer, rookie Mumbai off-spinner called up to India camp ahead of Bangladesh series

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has got a surprise call to join the Indian team camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has got a surprise call to join the Indian team camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He will be part of the preparatory camp for the rubber with a few other players.

Yudhvir Singh Charak, the lanky pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, will be in the reserves and work extensively with the Indian team during the series. Yudhvir has been a consistent performer for his domestic side in the last few years and also impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for LSG.

“He received a call yesterday and was asked to report to Chennai on 12th September. It is great news for him– a stepping stone to make it to the Indian team,” revealed a source close to Yudhvir to K Sports Watch.

Yudhvir is a tall pacer who can hit 140 km/h consistently and also hit big shots batting in the lower order, making him a valuable asset. During his stint with J&K in the recently concluded Buchi Babu Tournament, Yudhvir bowled brilliantly and impressed the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, leading to his national call-up.

Himanshu Singh to join the Indian team camp in Chennai

Apart from Yudhvir Singh Charak, the Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh will also join the Indian camp in Chennai ahead of the Bangladesh series, according to TOI. Himanshu hasn’t made his debut for Mumbai’s senior men’s side but has been consistent in other age-group events.

He took 7/74 for Mumbai against Andhra in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial tournament. Like Yudhvir, Agarkar was also impressed with Himanshu’s skillsets and tracked his progress in the local tournaments before including them in the camp.

“Ajit Agarkar (India's chief selector) and his co-selectors have been impressed with Himanshu for a while and have been tracking his progress. He is tall (six foot four inches) and has an action similar to that of Ashwin,” quotes TOI citing a source.

The camp will run from September 13-18 in Chennai, a day before the start of the Test series. All players playing in the Duleep Trophy will join the camp after the first game.

