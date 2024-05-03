CSK and LSG pacers set to be ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2024

This will deal a major blow to the franchises, both of whom are in contention for a playoffs spot.

In a recent development coming in, a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer have been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. This will deal a major blow to the franchises, both of whom are in contention for a playoffs spot.

LSG's Mayank Yadav and CSK's Deepak Chahar have suffered injuries and in all likelihood have played their final games of the season.

Chahar could only bowl two deliveries during CSK's last game against PBKS and was forced to walk off the field.

Speaking on the developments, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying according to Cricbuzz, "Deepak injury is not looking good. I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful."

Mayank Yadav unlikely to feature in IPL 2024 further

On the other hand, LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav had been suffering from a recurring abdominal muscle problem and walked out of Lucknow's last game against Mumbai Indians on April 30 after bowling 3.1 overs. Mayank had previously been sidelined this season due to the same concern.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that the side strain that laid him low for a few games has resurfaced. There remains serious doubt whether he will further feature for LSG this season.

Mayank became an overnight sensation for his express pace. He currently holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery (156.7 kph) this season.

His sensational speed also made him a potential candidate for the Indian side for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup but recent fitness concerns have thrown a spanner on his progress.

