LSG star makes a new world record in T20s

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star has set a world record for scoring the most runs in a year in T20s. The player has been fabulous since the start of the year, and it was only a matter of time before he owned this elite record.

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies' left-handed batter, scored 2059 runs at an average of 42.02 and a strike rate of 160.85 in 65 outings in 2024. He also has 14 fifties, with the best of 98.

Previously, this record was held by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 2036 runs at an average of 56.55 and a strike rate of 132.03 in 45 innings in 2021. He also hit 18 fifties and a century in a glorious year, but the record is broken now by Pooran, who has scored much quicker than Rizwan and still maintained that consistency.

Expect Pooran to add more to his tally in the upcoming months, for he plays all around and has been scoring runs everywhere. He might also make a record of playing most T20s in a year, held by Tim David, who played 73 games for seven different teams in 2022.

Nicholas Pooran fourth-leading run-scorer in CPL 2024

Nicholas Pooran is the fourth-leading run-scorer of the current edition of the Caribbean Premier League. He has accumulated 312 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 175.28 in nine innings, including two fifties.

Among all the batters with a minimum of 200 runs in CPL 2024, his strike rate is the second-best, only behind Shimron Hetmyer’s 175.28. Pooran will have a chance to ascend to the table and will hope to finish higher in the league, for it will also help his team.

His team has been performing well on the back of Pooran’s performances. Trinbago Knight Riders have won six matches out of nine and sit in the third position with 12 points.

They have qualified for the next round and will look to finish in the top two. It will give them two opportunities to make it to the final and register another title-winning campaign in 2024.

