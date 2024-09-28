India star's brother suffers road accident, car hits divider and flips

He will now miss important matches and spend time on the sidelines for an extended period.

In a recent development coming in, an Indian star's brother met with a road accident and will now be out of action for an extended time.

Musheer Khan, the younger brother of dynamic batter Sarfaraz Khan suffered the mishap while travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow with his father Naushad Khan when their car hit the divider and flipped a few times.

Musheer is now expected to be on the sidelines for a considerable period of three months after suffering a neck fracture and will miss marquee matches.

Although the accident was serious, the young cricketer was lucky to escape without further injuries.

The 19-year-old will miss the Irani Cup next, slated to start in Lucknow on October 1 where he was to play for current Ranji champions Mumbai in the five-day fixture.

Subsequently, he will also miss a few matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai too.

Musheer Khan's rapid rise dealt a major blow by the car accident

This turn of events is a setback for Musheer, who has shown significant progress in professional cricket over the past two years.

In a recent Duleep Trophy match, Musheer delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 181 runs for India B against India A, leading his team to a win.

Earlier in the year, Musheer stood out in the U19 World Cup, finishing as India's top run-scorer and the second-highest overall.

Musheer also has the rare feat of notching up centuries on debut in the Ranji Trophy and the recently concluded Duleep Trophy games.

Following his rapid strides, Musheer was also earmarked for the India A team's shadow tour of Australia later in the year.

