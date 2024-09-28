Former India opener baffled by Rohit Sharma's usage of this bowler in the second Test against Bangladesh

India retained the same playing XI for the Test match at the Green Park stadium, implying five bowlers in the line-up with two spinners and three fast bowlers. Of the lot, only Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl on Day 1.

While just 35 overs of the game were bowled on Day 1 of the India vs. Bangladesh second Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. However, the only bowler to not roll his arms on the first day was Ravindra Jadeja. Interestingly, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma plays favoritism by picking Ravichandran Ashwin over Ravindra Jadeja on the opening day of the Kanpur Test.

Team India opted to bowl after Rohit Sharma won the toss. The 37-year-old skipper kept an unchanged playing XI from the Chennai Test, featuring three pacers and two spinners in the game. Notably, Akash Deep landed two early blows, dispatching Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam in the game. In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj remain wicketless. However, for the spin, after the lunch session, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Rohit tends to not bowl Jadeja early when there are left landers out there: Sanjay Manjrekar

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma didn't give the nod to Ravindra Jadeja to bowl a single over. While it was anticipated that Jadeja would get his chance, Rain played this spoilsport on the opening day. With the bad light stopped playing on Day 1, it ended with just 35 overs bowled in the game.

However, cricketer turned analyst Sanjay Manjrekar was not pleased with Rohit Sharma's stunt and took to social media to remind the stats of Ravindra Jadeja after he didn't get the chance to bowl on Day 1.

Rohit needs to be shown this stat-

JADEJA vs COOK, 2016 series :

In 8 inngs, got him out 6 times, conceded just 75 runs.



"Rohit needs to be shown this stat- JADEJA vs COOK, 2016 series: In 8 inngs, got him out 6 times, conceded just 75 runs. Rohit tends to not bowl Jadeja early when there are left landers out there," he tweeted.

