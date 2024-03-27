'Mahi Bhai worked with him personally' - Ruturaj Gaikwad on reason behind this CSK player's transformation

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that the team management and former captain MS Dhoni have worked with Shivam Dube personally to boost his confidence

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently hailed the team’s all-rounder Shivam Dube for his stellar performance against Gujarat Titans. Dube has been an incredible asset for the defending champions camp ever since the team welcomed him in IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Gujarat Titans for the 7th Match of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 26. While batting first, the hosts posted a huge total on the board with 206 runs, courtesy to the team’s opening batting duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. The batters scored 46 runs each to give CSK a good start in the second home match.

The CSK middle order batter Shivam Dube walked on the field in 10.2 overs after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Without slowing down the team’s run rate after the wicket, Shivam smashed the ball for two back-to-back sixed on the first and second delivery he played off the Gujarat Titans bowler Sai Kishore.

In the post match ceremony, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that the team management and former captain MS Dhoni have worked with Shivam Dube personally to boost his confidence and help him attack the bowlers.

Dube showcased undisputed confidence instead of pressure as he registered his seventh half-century in the tournament, and was awarded as a player of the match for his performance. Shivam scored 51 runs off 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 221.74 as he smashed the ball across the park for two boundaries and five gigantic sixes.

“In terms of confidence, the management and Mahi bhai worked with him personally, his confidence is very high. He knows his roles very well. Definitely he is a big plus for us. I'm impressed with the fielding as well. Maybe one or two youngsters we have extra this year and great effort from Jinks, even in the last game he was running from one end to the other. Fielding is a big tick for us”, said Ruturaj Gaikwad while talking about Shivam Dube.

Gaikwad also discussed Chennai Super Kings magnificent win against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.