Major Update on MS Dhoni's Retention for IPL 2025 Provided By CSK CEO

The BCCI has reactivated the uncapped player rule allowing players who haven’t played for India or don’t have BCCI’s central contract for more than five years to be retained as uncapped. This rule, part of the league from the first season of 2008, was scrapped ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The rule is supposed to be brought back specifically for MS Dhoni, whom CSK would want to keep playing for another season or so. Dhoni’s last international fixture for India came during India’s heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019.

However, CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has revealed the franchise hasn’t discussed anything with Dhoni yet. On TOI, he stated that he would travel this week, and they hope for Dhoni to play in the upcoming season.

“We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It's still too early to comment on this because we haven't had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven't had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but it's a call Dhoni will himself make.”

MS Dhoni - the face of the Indian Premier League

Talking about MS Dhoni’s career, he has been the face of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG). He has featured in every edition of the league and has been quite successful as a player and captain.

He has scored 5243 runs at an average of 39.13 and a 137.54 strike rate in 229 IPL innings, including 24 fifties. Further, he has made the most number of dismissals (194) on the field, including 152 catches and 42 stumpings, in 263 outings.

As a captain, he has won as many as five IPL trophies, all with CSK. He is the joint-most successful IPL leader with Rohit Sharma.

However, he has shown signs of regression in recent years and will find it hard to continue for another year. It will be interesting to see whether he continues featuring or decides to hang boots ahead of a fresh cycle.

